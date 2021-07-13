Dumbest Things People Have Done On Auto Pilot
We're all susceptible to brain farts. You know, those moments when the lights upstairs temporarily turn off and you end up catching yourself in the middle of a dauntingly mindless act. It's almost like a glitch in the matrix kind of moment. One moment you seem to have your act together, maybe getting yourself ready for a productive day at work, and then suddenly you find yourself dropping your phone into a cup of coffee when you meant to be pouring creamer in there.cheezburger.com
Comments / 0