Paris Hilton Has A Cooking Show Coming Out & We’re Probably Gonna Watch!

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathy Hilton on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I have a new appreciation for the Hilton family. I have always had one for Paris Hilton, because she’s a boss. I have to admit that I never thought that I would see Paris have a cooking show. Yet, I am here for it.

Paris Hilton Gets Netflix Cooking Show Inspired by Viral Lasagna Video

Paris Hilton has lined up a cooking show at Netflix inspired by her viral lasagna video from last year, the streamer announced Monday. The six-episode series, titled “Cooking With Paris,” promises to “turn the traditional cooking show upside down,” according to Netflix’s description. “She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be. With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread – and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen.”
Paris Hilton to Add Chef to Her Résumé on Cooking With Paris

You know what’s hot? Stoves. Ovens. And Paris Hilton’s upcoming Netflix cooking show, Cooking With Paris, set to hit the streamer on August 4, according to Variety. The six-episode series is an adaptation of sorts of a popular January 2020 video in which Hilton teaches viewers how to make lasagna; as the outlet is sure to note, the socialite, musician, model, and entrepreneur “is not a trained chef and doesn’t really know how to cook,” but will learn with the help of some celebrity friends. It seems modeled a bit after Selena Gomez’s recent HBO Max series Selena + Chef, which also followed a non-chef celebrity host learning cooking skills from other famous people. Cooking With Paris also marks Hilton’s second streaming project in recent months, following Peacock’s upcoming Paris in Love, set to follow Hilton’s upcoming wedding to Carter Reum. You could say she’s on a bit of a hot streak.
As ill-advised as it may be, Netflix is inviting you to cook with Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton and Netflix are getting into the kitchen together and hoping the result is, well, so hot. Neither party, however, are under the delusion that the forthcoming show, “Cooking with Paris,” will showcase gourmet grub. In fact, they’re seemingly counting on it being a little bit of a can’t-look-away disaster — not unlike her viral cooking video from January 2020.
Paris Hilton lands Netflix cooking show, even though she's no chef

This article, Paris Hilton lands Netflix cooking show, even though she's no chef, originally appeared on CNET.com. Most cooking shows feature trained chefs who've perhaps authored cookbooks and run restaurants. Not this one. Cooking With Paris, a new series coming to Netflix , stars hotel heiress Paris Hilton, who flat out admits she's far from a trained chef.
Paris Hilton Has A New Netflix Cooking Show. Here's What You Need To Know

Paris Hilton has come a long way in the past decade. She has changed a lot since gaining notoriety as a hotel heiress who rose to fame on "The Simple Life" alongside best friend at the time Nicole Richie. The celebutante, who is part of the Hilton hotel family, recently spoke to Flare about her former reality show, noting that she's happy with the show and its legacy even after all these years have past. According to Page Six, she is even engaged to a man named Carter Reum, a 40-year-old venture capitalist. And her song, "Stars are Blind," which according to MTV debuted in 2006, just made its way back onto charts after being featured on the soundtrack to the movie "Promising Young Woman."
The gods have smiled upon Paris Hilton’s cooking show

Early last year, we reported on a mysterious, almost phantasmic YouTube phenomenon: Paris Hilton posted a single strange, inexplicable, and lasagna-driven 15-minute cooking video entitled “Cooking With Paris.” Afterwards, we had just one question: was “Cooking With Paris” ever really here? Was it pure illusion, or was it a harbinger of something still to come? Turns out it was the latter: yesterday, Variety reported that Paris Hilton is, indeed, working on a new series with Netflix entitled Cooking With Paris. Friends, we are truly blessed.
Paris Hilton Announces Netflix Cookery Show

Paris Hilton can officially add 'cooking show presenter' to her CV next month. The socialite and businesswoman has whipped up a brand new show that is sure to be "hot". Netflix's Cooking with Paris was announced across Hilton's social media profiles with a poster consisting of a cookbook with a picture of Paris in a pink chef's outfit.
