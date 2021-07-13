Paris Hilton Has A Cooking Show Coming Out & We’re Probably Gonna Watch!

You know what’s hot? Stoves. Ovens. And Paris Hilton’s upcoming Netflix cooking show, Cooking With Paris, set to hit the streamer on August 4, according to Variety. The six-episode series is an adaptation of sorts of a popular January 2020 video in which Hilton teaches viewers how to make lasagna; as the outlet is sure to note, the socialite, musician, model, and entrepreneur “is not a trained chef and doesn’t really know how to cook,” but will learn with the help of some celebrity friends. It seems modeled a bit after Selena Gomez’s recent HBO Max series Selena + Chef, which also followed a non-chef celebrity host learning cooking skills from other famous people. Cooking With Paris also marks Hilton’s second streaming project in recent months, following Peacock’s upcoming Paris in Love, set to follow Hilton’s upcoming wedding to Carter Reum. You could say she’s on a bit of a hot streak.