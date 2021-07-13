Cancel
Relationships

Wholesome Tweet Proves That Cheese Is The Key To A Woman's Heart

By haunted_admin
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 11 days ago
First dates usually go one of two ways. You have a great time, maybe get lucky, and end up with butterflies fluttering 'round your insides. Or you excuse yourself after a drink, feign a friend emergency, and ultimately hope to never talk to them again. When things go well you might receive some sweet (or saucy) texts and the exciting promise of another rendezvous. Twitter user @devilmeadow, however, has clued us into another tastier way to secure a second date - by sending your love interest a 12kg wheel of cheese.

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

