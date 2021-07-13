Diversified Properties looking to increase its growing presence in self storage
Diversified Properties is continuing its decade-long expansion into the ground-up self-storage development business by entering into an agreement with Coast-To-Coast Storage, one of the largest self-storage consultancy brands. Through the partnership, Coast-To-Coast Storage President RK Kliebenstein will work with Diversified Properties to identify favorable self-storage development sites throughout the New...www.roi-nj.com
Comments / 0