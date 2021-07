Company of Heroes 3 is the next entry in Relic Entertainment’s ambitious and critically-acclaimed RTS series, and it arrives on PC soon. You may recognise the studio as the developer behind some other highly-regarded real-time strategy games: it has worked on both Homeworld and the Warhammer: Dawn of War titles, too. It’s got a very strong pedigree when it comes to the RTS genre, and now it’s going back to its strongest setting: World War II.