So Long, Bon Voyage. There’s a New Concept Coming From the Trick Dog Team

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Bon Voyage is out and Chezchez is in. The new concept will take over the Valencia Street space that’s been leased by the Trick Dog team for the past few years, a spokesperson for the Bon Vivants Hospitality group confirmed for Eater in an email, though at this point, there are no additional details to share. This does, however, mean fans of Bon Voyage, the cocktail bar inspired by an intrepid global traveller, have spent their last late night sipping colorful tropical cocktails with disco party vibes at the Mission spot, which has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic. The group’s crown jewel, award-winning neighborhood watering hole Trick Dog, has also yet to resume regular operations, but takeout operation Quik Dog is still serving hot dogs to the sidewalk.