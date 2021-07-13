Cancel
Cullman County, AL

Fairview green lights field dugouts, landscaping at Bill Andrews Park

By Benjamin Bullard
The Cullman Times
The Cullman Times
 11 days ago
The Fairview Town Council talks business Monday night. Benjamin Bullard

FAIRVIEW — Future T-ball players and their families hopefully won’t have to slog through the muck when the rains come at Fairview’s Bill Andrews Park. The Fairview town council has green-lit a substantial landscaping overhaul at one of the park’s two ball fields as part of an upgrade project that’ll also add dugouts for the players.

The council awarded Fairview contractor Clint Haynes the $23,120 job at its regular meeting Monday, with Haynes forecasting a two-week start-to-finish schedule for the work, once weather permits the work to begin. Haynes presented the council with a proposal similar to one he’d previously constructed to alleviate a drainage issue at a ball field in Arab.

In addition to adding wire-protected dugouts, the project will install a 5’-wide sidewalk around the field’s back portion for a length of 180 linear feet. The work will also include the erection of a 30’’-high retaining wall along the sidewalk’s perimeter, with stormwater-mitigating infill, drainage tile, and grass sodding to redirect and absorb water runoff from the hill that overlooks the field.

Named for the late Bill Andrews, a longtime Fariview resident and former Cullman County Commissioner, the park includes two T-ball fields, one of which has been plagued by persistent drainage issues.

In other business at its regular meeting, the council:

Approved a request from Arab mayor Bob Joslin asking that Fairview endorse Joslin’s effort to persuade state officials to widen Alabama Highway 69 into a 4-lane highway from Cullman to Arab.

Approved a $500 one-time donation from the town to the Fairview High School and Middle School fishing team.

Approved a Lions Club request to install a book-borrowing outdoor feature at the community park, paid for by the Lions Club, with the stipulation that the town can intervene if the club should fail to maintain it.

Discussed, but took no action on, a request from a local property owner seeking easement access to a piece of property adjacent to town-owned land.

Discussed, but took no action on, a request by a local business owner to entertain selling a piece of town-owned property.

The Cullman Times

The Cullman Times

Cullman, AL
