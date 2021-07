After eight years, Relic and SEGA have announced the third entry in the Company of Heroes series. The World War II real-time strategy game pushed the genre forward with the original title dating back to 15 years ago. Company of Heroes 3 will launch in 2022, however if you visit the Company of Heroes website and sign up for CoH-Development, you can download the Pre-Alpha version of the game today. Powered by Games2Gether, you can get an early glimpse of the campaign experience. The Pre-Alpha lasts until 7PM PDT on August 3.