Analysis as US investors weigh earnings, inflation

Bloomberg reports that China regulators are considering severe sanctions on Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI) over its US IPO. The news sent its US-listed stock sharply lower overnight in New York, and that news, part of a relentless domestic big-tech crackdown by China, appears to be weighing on early sentiment in China markets. The Shanghai Composite has opened 0.45% lower, with the CSI 300 down 0.15%, and Hong Kong, home to many China tech-heavyweight listings, falling 0.85%.