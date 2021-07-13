Renewable Rikers Coalition Welcomes Announcement on Island’s First Land Transfer, Urges Mayor de Blasio to Transfer Additional, Unused Rikers Acreage Before Term Ends

July 9, 2021 – New York, NY – The Renewable Rikers Coalition today welcomed the announcement that JATC, a closed facility on Rikers Island currently used for storage, with a total building area of 468,129 square feet, is being transferred from the Department of Correction (“DOC”) to the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (“DCAS”), calling it the first concrete step in converting the notorious jail complex from an island of shame into a showplace of sustainability and reparative justice.