Arizona State Capitol displays banner supporting Suns through end of Finals

By SuElen Rivera
KTAR News
KTAR News
 11 days ago
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday announced a “Ralley the Valley” banner will be displayed on the State Capitol through the end of the 2021 NBA Finals. “The Phoenix Suns have assembled one of their strongest lineups in recent memory and have an incredible record going into these final games,” Ducey said in a press release. “All of Arizona is behind them and with this banner, we’re showing our support here at the State Capitol. Let’s go Suns!”

