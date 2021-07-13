Arizona State Capitol displays banner supporting Suns through end of Finals

LeBron James attends the NBA Finals almost every year. He just does it as a player. This is only the second Finals series since 2011 that James hasn't participated in on the court, but with his close friend Chris Paul playing for the Phoenix Suns, he decided to take in the action from courtside for Game 5. As he explained on camera, Paul attended his first trip to the Finals in 2007, so now he's returning the favor.