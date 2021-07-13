‘More and more difficult’: Housing crisis stretching Treasure Valley seniors

A lot of people find a roommate through a mutual friend or a social media posting, but Jan S. and Valerie P. met when their children married each other. After years of battling Boise’s rising housing costs from separate apartments, they opted to find a two-bedroom place together last summer to save on rent and keep each other sane during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bunking together is the only way to keep their living expenses manageable on fixed incomes, but they are still worried about their landlord selling the house they rent or adding hundreds of dollars to their monthly bill.