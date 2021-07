On the afternoon of Monday, June 21, umpires intercepted Mets ace Jacob deGrom on his way back to the dugout after a 1-2-3 first inning. They checked his glove, checked his hat, and checked his belt buckle. Then deGrom, the first pitcher to be inspected as part of Major League Baseball’s beefed-up (read: actually enforced for the first time) anti-foreign-substance policy, went about his business, throwing four more scoreless innings before his day was done.