Here are the 2021 Emmy nominees with Seattle-area ties
She’s no hack: Seattle native Jean Smart scored two nominations Tuesday in the 73rd Emmy Awards, the first for lead actress in a comedy for HBO’s critically acclaimed “Hacks,” in which she plays Deborah Vance, a veteran stand-up comic with a residency at a Las Vegas casino who’s coasting on her old material. Her second nod is for supporting actress in a limited series for her turn as the mother of Kate Winslet’s character in HBO’s “Mare of Easttown.”www.seattletimes.com
