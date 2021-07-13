Cancel
Seattle, WA

Here are the 2021 Emmy nominees with Seattle-area ties

By Rob Owen
Seattle Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe’s no hack: Seattle native Jean Smart scored two nominations Tuesday in the 73rd Emmy Awards, the first for lead actress in a comedy for HBO’s critically acclaimed “Hacks,” in which she plays Deborah Vance, a veteran stand-up comic with a residency at a Las Vegas casino who’s coasting on her old material. Her second nod is for supporting actress in a limited series for her turn as the mother of Kate Winslet’s character in HBO’s “Mare of Easttown.”

