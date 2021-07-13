Are e-bikes subject to any laws? Ask the lawyer

Re “Newsom calls for less use of water” (July 9):. Is this a surprise to anyone? I have lived in California for over 60 years and it is the same storyline. Like Yogi Berra said, this is déjà vu all over again. The problem is a complex problem, but it starts with the leader of the state of California. A leader is someone who has a vision and knows how to get the job done. Another cliché, talk is cheap, actions speak louder than words, has great meaning but gets lost and becomes just words. Look at our leader in California and look at any of the great accomplishments. It is all just talk and no action. For Californians to move into the future we have many challenges. Los Angeles County is near a desert. Add water and it seems to be a perfect environment. Now, the water sources are drying up and there are no plans for the future. Our leader is not leading. Our leader is going to be on a long list of California leaders with no legacy. How about starting that legacy with a strong water plan for the future for the great state of California? A long journey starts with one step at a time.