Twenty-two. Of all the ways to quantify the Philadelphia Phillies first half of the 2021 season, twenty-two remains the most revealing and consequential number. One might argue that instead it’s seven — the number of games the Phillies won out of their past ten — or forty-four — the amount of victories they needed to enter the All-Star break with a .500 record. But no, the most important number is neither seven or forty-four, nor is it 3.5 — the number of games back the Phillies are to the division-leading New York Mets — or even thirteen — the slot in which the Phillies drafted high school right-hander Andrew Painter in the first round of Sunday night’s 2021 MLB draft.