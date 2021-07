The assassination of Haiti’s president, Jovenel Moïse, earlier this month has sent the nation into deeper turmoil, raising fears of escalating political violence and uncertainty for the future. The Caribbean nation has a long history of strife in the 200 years since its enslaved people staged a revolt and established their own country. Since then, it has struggled under United States occupation in the early 20th century and a string of dictatorships and coups, to the devastating 2010 earthquake.