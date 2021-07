Out-of-state crews headed to Montana on Saturday to battle a blaze that injured five firefighters as the West struggled with fires that have ravaged rural lands and destroyed homes and businesses. Progress was being made on the nation’s largest blaze, the Bootleg Fire in Oregon, but additional mandatory evacuations were ordered Friday evening. The growth of the sprawling fire had slowed, but an increase in fire activity had been expected Saturday, and thousands of homes remained threatened on the fires eastern side, authorities said.