Findlay, OH

The Real Reason This Ohio Pizzeria Paid Its Employees $78 Per Hour

By Erica Andrews
 11 days ago
Heavenly Pizza was recently able to give its employees a heavenly reward. The restaurant, which is known for its flavorful cheesy tomato pies, wanted to find a way to reward its staff for all of their hard work during difficult times. Owner Josh Elchert, recently took to Facebook and said the eatery was celebrating Employee Appreciation Day by giving its workers its entire day of sales for its location in Findlay, Ohio.

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

