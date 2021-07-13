Cancel
Restaurants

Popeyes adds nuggets to menu after sandwich success

By CNN Newsource
WECT
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WEWS) - We could be seeing a chicken nugget war in our future. Popeyes is adding nuggets to the menu after the popularity of its chicken sandwich. The item is essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk. Popeyes started the...

