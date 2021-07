TOKYO – In addition to an unforgettable experience, covering the Tokyo Olympics entitles members of the press to one (1) commemorative backpack. They’re black, emblazoned with the logo for the Olympics and Paralympics — the ones that still say “2020” — and the media can pick theirs up at a desk in the Main Press Center. Along with a book of venue maps, inside is a cover to put over hot metal seats to avoid scalding skin, along with medication for managing heat stroke.