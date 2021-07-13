Cancel
Are e-bikes subject to any laws? Ask the lawyer

By Ron Sokol
San Gabriel Valley Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: More and more people are riding e-bikes. Is a license required? Any age restrictions? Do basic laws apply?. A: Under the California Vehicle code, electric bicycles are classified as conventional bicycles. Thus the “rules of the road” apply, but e-bikes are a little different. An e-bike, for example, cannot exceed 750 watts and must not exceed 28 miles per hour on level ground. While a license or registration is not required, e-bikes may only be operated by those at least 16 years old. Research further indicates that e-bikes may be ridden as far to the right as practical, but are not allowed on dedicated bike paths unless the path runs adjacent to a roadway or allows motorized bicycles. This is not exhaustive of the laws and rules with respect to e-bikes, but certainly indicates that they are subject to rules and regulation.

