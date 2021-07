Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau's dislike for each other spilling into the public forum has been one of the most fun things to happen in golf in years. The now-infamous video of Koepka rolling his eyes out the back of his head while DeChambeau walked by escalated their interpersonal conflict to silly levels. Most recently, Koepka trash-talked DeChambeau about The Match (which Koepka wasn't even involved in) and DeChambeau got fans kicked out of a tournament for calling him "Brooksy."