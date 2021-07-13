What you need to know about Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack

When you're stuck 800 miles away from your house, it turns out that you can get pretty good stress-impacted data collection if your Apple Watch is monitoring your health. Earlier in July, I took some time off to deal with a family member's ongoing health challenges. All told, that went well until a young driver decided that since he missed his turn, he would zoom over three lanes to try and make it last-minute. He might have made it — if my moving car wasn't in the way. But, instead, we both came to a sudden, involuntary, stop. Obviously, the fall detection feature of the Apple Watch that Irecently put on full-time wasn't the first thing to alert me to the accident.