What you need to know about Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack

By Andrew O'Hara
Apple Insider
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter much speculation, Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 line is official. Here's what you need to know about it, alongside some worthwhile alternatives. Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is a 1640 mAh battery pack that supports up to 15W of wireless charging on the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It features the same soft-touch silicone exterior as Apple's silicone cases and has a Lightning input for charging.

