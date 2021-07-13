Cancel
17 million gallons of sewage discharged from treatment plant; some LA beaches closed

By Leila Miller, Los Angeles Times
Phys.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn incident at the Hyperion sewage treatment plant in Playa del Rey has caused 17 million gallons of sewage to be discharged into the ocean. In a statement Monday, Hyperion executive plant manager Timeyin Dafeta said that on Sunday afternoon the plant became inundated with "overwhelming quantities of debris." About 17 million gallons of sewage—or 6% of a daily load—was discharged as an emergency measure to prevent the plant from discharging much more raw sewage, he said.

phys.org

Comments / 0

Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Repairs needed at sewage treatment plant

LOS ANGELES — Damage from a massive inundation of the main sewage treatment plant in Los Angeles will take a month or more to repair, the city sanitation department said. The “nearly catastrophic flooding” of the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant on July 11 submerged significant areas of the plant and damaged equipment, but it continues treatment through a secondary process, a city statement said Wednesday.
Schuylkill County, PAPottsville Republican Herald

Sewage treatment plant for Lake Wynonah will be decommissioned

REEDSVILLE — A resolution adopted by the Wayne Township supervisors Wednesday sets the stage for dissolving the municipal authority that has provided sewage treatment services to Lake Wynonah for more than 50 years. The three-member board voted unanimously to “discontinue the Plum Creek Municipal Authority’s involvement in pumping and hauling...
Holly Hill, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

Lightning causes 758,000-gallon sewage spill at Halifax River wastewater treatment plant

HOLLY HILL — A ruptured pipe spilled 758,000 gallons of sewage into a ditch leading to the Halifax River this week, and a city official said lightning was likely to blame. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection reported a force main at the Holly Hill Wastewater Treatment Plant broke Wednesday. The force main is a 12-inch pipe carrying raw sewage into the plant.
Los Angeles County, CAnatureworldnews.com

A Staggering 17 Million Gallons of Sewage Disposed Into the Ocean in Los Angeles

After a technical breakdown at a water treatment facility on Sunday, 17 million gallons of untreated sewage flowed into the ocean, closing beaches in Los Angeles. The Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant, a sewage treatment plant on Santa Monica Bay, was forced to release untreated sewage via a conduit that deposited it a mile (1.6 kilometers) offshore and barely 50 feet (15.2 meters) below the ocean's surface on Sunday, according to operators. (The plant's standard pipe dumps treated sewage into the ocean five miles [eight kilometers] offshore and 190 feet [58 meters] deep.) According to a Hyperion spokesman, it was the most sewage discharged out of that single small pipe in a decade. According to the plant's managers, the leak accounted for just 6% of the plant's daily sewage load.
Los Angeles County, CAInhabitat.com

LA County beaches close after an 8-hour sewage spill

On Monday night, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an order to close several beaches along Santa Monica Bay following a raw sewage spillover on Sunday. An estimated 17 million gallons of untreated sewage were discharged into the water after the Hyperion Water Reclamation sewage treatment plant experienced a power outage. Treatment plant officials said they had to release 6% of the plant’s daily load to avoid an even bigger problem.
Malibu, CAMalibu Times

17 Million Gallons of Sewage Released into Santa Monica Bay

Update: On Wednesday afternoon, July 14, the City of Malibu issued a statement of assurance that local water was not contaminated by the spill: "The City of Malibu monitors beach water quality three times a week for compliance with public health requirements. The most recent samples collected on July 13, 2021, have not shown bacteria in significant quantities to indicate the presence of harmful pathogens for waters within city limits or pose a health threat to swimmers. The city will continue to monitor the levels of bacteria in the water and is committed to ensuring public health and safety."
Onancock, VAshoredailynews.com

Onancock votes to turn over sewage treatment plant to HRSD

At their recent Town Council meeting the Town of Onancock took a major step to insure that the Hampton Roads Sanitation District’s plans to take over of the main sewage systems of many of the Eastern Shore’s towns becomes a reality. The council voted to turn over the Onancock Sewage Treatment facility to the HRSD and the HRSD agreed to assume the debt the town had on the facility. The sewage treatment plant is a key component of the overall transfer, in that it has the capacity to provide treatment services for the proposed HRSD system.
Eureka, CAEureka Times-Standard

Eureka plans wastewater plant upgrades amid calls to not discharge sewage into Humboldt Bay

For years, the city of Eureka sent treated wastewater directly into Humboldt Bay from its Elk River processing plant. But five years ago, the North Coast Regional Water Control Board ordered the city to “cease and desist” and to move to ocean discharge by 2030. The city is now seeking a resolution that would allow wastewater to continue to be discharged into the bay. The water board will meet in mid-August to decide.

