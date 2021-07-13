17 million gallons of sewage discharged from treatment plant; some LA beaches closed
An incident at the Hyperion sewage treatment plant in Playa del Rey has caused 17 million gallons of sewage to be discharged into the ocean. In a statement Monday, Hyperion executive plant manager Timeyin Dafeta said that on Sunday afternoon the plant became inundated with "overwhelming quantities of debris." About 17 million gallons of sewage—or 6% of a daily load—was discharged as an emergency measure to prevent the plant from discharging much more raw sewage, he said.phys.org
