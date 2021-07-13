17 million gallons of sewage discharged from treatment plant; some LA beaches closed

After a technical breakdown at a water treatment facility on Sunday, 17 million gallons of untreated sewage flowed into the ocean, closing beaches in Los Angeles. The Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant, a sewage treatment plant on Santa Monica Bay, was forced to release untreated sewage via a conduit that deposited it a mile (1.6 kilometers) offshore and barely 50 feet (15.2 meters) below the ocean's surface on Sunday, according to operators. (The plant's standard pipe dumps treated sewage into the ocean five miles [eight kilometers] offshore and 190 feet [58 meters] deep.) According to a Hyperion spokesman, it was the most sewage discharged out of that single small pipe in a decade. According to the plant's managers, the leak accounted for just 6% of the plant's daily sewage load.