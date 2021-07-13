Cancel
Duval County, FL

Sub Cultured sandwich shop temporarily closes as precaution for employee COVID testing

First Coast News
First Coast News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmp5F_0avoHIGp00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sub Cultured sandwich shop, a Mayport Road staple, will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday in order to get their staff tested for COVID-19.

The business posted on Facebook that the closures are out of an abundance of caution after a possible exposure to the virus.

"So far, waiting on one more test result, all of the 7 possible exposures have tested negative," said Sub Cultured on Facebook.

"We will re-test 36 hours after today's test to confirm results. We will be closed tomorrow, and open Thursday with all employees who tested negative twice. No one on our crew in contact with our customers tested positive."

The sandwich shop referenced the risks associated with the climbing COVID-19 rates in Duval County and is encouraging anyone who does not feel well to get tested.

According to the most recent data from the Florida Department of Health, for the week of July 2, there were nearly about 23,700 new covid cases statewide — compared to about 16,000 the prior week.

Medical experts believe that the rise in cases is due to the delta variant.

First Coast News

First Coast News

