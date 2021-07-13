Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘Love Island’ New Boy Isaiah Turns Head With Big Arrival, Trina Makes Her Move on Cinco in Sneak Peek

By Johnni Macke
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 11 days ago

New kid on the block! The Love Island house gets a serious shakeup with the arrival of newcomer Isaiah, who turns the head of more than one woman.

“Islanders, you have company,” Shannon tells her fellow housemates in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the upcoming Tuesday, July 13, episode. “Please welcome your newest arrival.”

In the teaser, the women are instantly intrigued when Isaiah enters the villa, cheering and looking at each other as he introduces himself to the group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwUba_0avoHB5k00
Isaiah and Trina from ‘Love Island’. CBS (2)

“Yes! All the girls were just, like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’” Shannon, 24, says, noting she “would be dumb not to go after Isaiah.”

The two then get to know each other a little bit more on one of the outside couches — and the chemistry is hard to miss.

“I can just tell by the way that you speak that you are a man that goes for what you want. Some of these boys. …” Shannon says.

Isaiah replies, “I’m not like every other guy,” to which Shannon adds, “Thank God!”

However, the new Islander isn’t putting all his eggs in one basket. Isaiah also speaks with Aimee and asks her about her situation with Jeremy since they were recently coupled up.

“Out of all the guys, I felt like I vibed with him the most, but then you came and you took my breath away,” Aimee admits to Isaiah while sitting on a swing with him.

The teaser also includes a glimpse of the group’s Kissing Booth challenge, which sparks even more fireworks between Trina and Cinco, leaving Cashay unsure of where she stands in the “throuple.”

“She tried to get a kiss,” Cinco, 25, tells the cameras later in the evening after Trina, 24, pulls him aside and reveals that she is into him.

Cinco, for his part, is conflicted over his feelings for Cashay, 25, and his possible new romance with Trina.

“I think you’re beautiful. I am attracted to you,” Cinco tells Cashay, but she isn’t convinced, later telling her pals in the house that she “doesn’t deserve to be someone’s back and forth.”

Host Arielle Vandenberg previously told Us that fans can expect “hot, sweaty singles ready to mingle” in Hawaii this season, noting the cast and setup is “insane.”

Love Island airs on CBS Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arielle Vandenberg
Person
Trina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Islanders#Kissing Booth#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Amomama

Bow Wow's Daughter Shai Steals the Show with Amazing Dancing Skills in TikTok Video with Mom Joie Chavis

Joie Chavis, Bow Wow's baby mama, and her daughter Shai showed some stunning dance moves in a TikTok video that has since gone viral on the internet. Rapper Bow Wow's look-alike daughter Shai Moss won the internet over with her brief appearance on her mom's TikTok video. The little girl grabbed attention with her amazing dancing skills, easily outdoing her mom Joie Chavis.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Kaz Kamwi: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

Love Island fever has officially descended upon us – the latest season of the popular reality series is well underway. After a year away from TV screens, the ITV2 show welcomed a load of new contestants to the Spanish villa in Mallorca.One such star is Kaz Kamwi, a 29-year-old fashion blogger from Essex. Speaking about her decision to join the show, Kaz said: “I like meeting new people, I’m ready to be in a relationship. Why not be in a place where people are looking for the same things as me?”Kaz, who has a large following onYouTube and...
TV & Videostyla.com

Who Is Danny Bibby? Love Island New Boy Enters The Villa

The Love Island Gods have finally delivered a boy to the villa for the girls. Before the arrival of Danny, there were six boys and eight girls, with four girls - Sharon, AJ, Lucinda and Kaz - all single and ready to mingle. Danny Bibby made his debut on Thursday...
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Aimee Flores From Love Island USA

Fans immediately took to "Love Island USA" in Season 1, but there was concern that following seasons wouldn't capture the same steamy magic. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Season 2 was moved away from an island and the cast was displaced to the Las Vegas Strip, per Screen Rant. Although the locale was not as picturesque, the singles were able to find romance. Fortunately, in Season 3, the cast was flown to Hilo, Hawaii as 12 singles tried to find love with a chance at a cash prize. Perhaps even more than in Season 1 or Season 2, the islanders arrived with a collective mindset to find a match.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: New boy Danny Bibby apologises from within villa for N-word Instagram post

Love Island newcomer Danny Bibby has apologised from within the villa after a social media post of his using the N-word emerged online.The 25-year-old is due to join the show in Friday (16 July) night’s episode as a bombshell contestant who goes on a date with Kaz Kamwi. His entry was teased on Thursday (15 July).However, viewers called for the contestant to be removed from the villa after an Instagram post from 2019 circulated online in which Bibby was seen using a racial slur. The photo has since been deleted.While Love Island contestants are usually not informed of what...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Feels ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ 2 Months After Welcoming Son: It Was ‘Excruciating’

Christine Quinn went into shocking detail about her labor and delivery after welcoming her son with her husband, Christian Richard, in May. “Happy 2 month birthday to my sweet little baby! 👶🏼 Two months ago today, you made an extremely dramatic entrance, just like your mommy. (Except you were very early, and I am always late) 💅🏻,” Quinn, 31, captioned photos of her family via Instagram on Thursday, July 15.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘I Love A Mama’s Boy’ Spoilers: CRAZY Season Premiere Sneak Peek

I Love A Mama’s Boy is one of TLC’s guiltiest reality pleasures. The series returns for a second season on August 29th and is even more cringe-worthy than before. The show revolves around couples who are trying to make their relationships work. There’s only one caveat- mom. The boyfriend/fiance’s mother is abnormally close, hence the title. So, how will the trios make it work in the end? Time to meet the cast and see the insanely explosive preview for the upcoming season.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Love Island 2021: Who is new arrival Georgia Townend?

Love Island 2021 is well underway, with a new group of bombshell contestants heading into the villa to shake things up.On Tuesday (20 July), it was revealed that the public had been voting for their favourite contestants, with the least popular at risk of being dumped from the villa.The bottom six were announced as Lucinda, Chloe, AJ, Teddy, Danny and Toby, with two set to leave in Wednesday (21 July) night’s episode.At this point, three new bombshells will also join the show. One of the new girls is Georgia Townend, a marketing executive from Essex.The 28-year-old describes herself as...
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

See Gael Tell Callie How He Really Feels in Moving Good Trouble Sneak Peek

Watch: "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021. Could there be trouble in Callie and Gael's future?. In this sneak peek from Good Trouble, which returns with new episodes on July 14, viewers get a taste of what's next for the star-crossed Coterie couple. For those who need a refresher, in the midseason finale, a jaw-dropping reveal seemingly threw a wrench into Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Gael (Tommy Martinez)'s budding reconciliation.
TV ShowsETOnline.com

'Love Island' Sneak Peek: Korey Goes on a Date With Three New Islanders at the Same Time (Exclusive)

It's only been a week in the villa, but the romance (and drama) is already heating up!. On Wednesday's new episode of Love Island, three single ladies, Florita Diaz, Lei-Yen Rapp and Roxy Ahmad, enter the islanders' Hawaiian paradise with their eye on one man: Korey Gandy, who's currently coupled up with Trina Njoroge. Trina, for the record, has her sights set on Cinco Holland Jr., who's currently partnered with Cashay Proudfoot. More on that later.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Tracie Wagaman Dead at 41

WE tv viewers are mourning the death of Tracie Wagaman from the reality series Love After Lockup and its spinoff, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Tracie died on July 1 at age 41, leaving behind a 4-year-old son named Isaac and a baby girl she welcomed a week before her death, according to The Sun.

Comments / 0

Community Policy