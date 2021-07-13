James Vince’s maiden England century helps clinch series whitewash over Pakistan

On a barmy, joyful midsummer’s evening at Edgbaston, England produced a run chase of such elan and conviction that it was enough for even the most heartbroken football fan to forget, even if only briefly, the anguish of Sunday night. Instead, as they indulged in some of their favourite chants from Euro 2020, they could revel in a superb run chase, underpinned by a wonderful maiden international century from James Vince.