Global X Bitcoin Trust ETF will reflect the performance of the price of Bitcoin minus the accrued expense of the trust. Pressure for the United States SEC to approve Bitcoin ETF is pulling up. New York-headquartered Global X firm that has Asset Under Management (AUM) of up to $35 billion as of July has filed for a Bitcoin ETF with the US SEC. According to the SEC filings shared on the internet, the Global X Bitcoin Trust will be traded on the Cboe BZX Exchange Inc.