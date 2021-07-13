The Delta Dilemma: Loosening Covid-19 Controls At A Time Of Increased Danger

At a time when the United States and many other countries are beginning to lift restrictions, a new, more dangerous variant of SARS-CoV-2 has appeared that has prompted serious rethinking around what containment strategies should look like moving forward. The Delta variant is not only far more transmissible than its predecessors, but it appears to be more lethal to people of all ages as well. And it doesn’t look like vaccines will be the barrier that stops it.