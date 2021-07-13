Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Delta Dilemma: Loosening Covid-19 Controls At A Time Of Increased Danger

By William A. Haseltine
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At a time when the United States and many other countries are beginning to lift restrictions, a new, more dangerous variant of SARS-CoV-2 has appeared that has prompted serious rethinking around what containment strategies should look like moving forward. The Delta variant is not only far more transmissible than its predecessors, but it appears to be more lethal to people of all ages as well. And it doesn’t look like vaccines will be the barrier that stops it.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

252K+
Followers
61K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Covid 19#Israelis#British#Pcr#Data#Gunagzhou#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
RelationshipsPosted by
Forbes

Outdoor Wedding: 6 Fully Vaccinated Infected With Covid-19 Delta Variant

Fully vaccinated against Covid-19? Attending an outdoor wedding? Absolutely nothing to worry about, right?. That would be wrong, wrong as a bathroom gong. A pre-print uploaded to MedRxiv described a Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak involving the Delta variant at an outdoor wedding near Houston, Texas. The outbreak, which occurred in April, showed that while the available Covid-19 vaccines can offer good protection against Covid-19, the protection is not perfect. As long as the pandemic is continuing, it is better to maintain multiple layers of Covid-19 precautions when you can.
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

‘Surprising amount of deaths’ will soon occur in these US regions from increased Covid-19 cases, expert says

As the Delta variant rapidly spreads, US hotspots have seen climbing cases — and an expert warns a “surprising amount” of Covid-19 deaths could soon follow. The US is averaging about 19,455 new cases over the last seven days, a 47% increase from the week prior, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And a third of those, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said, come from five hotspots: Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Nevada.
Worldsciencealert.com

First Known Case of a Patient With Two Different COVID-19 Variants Was Just Reported

A 90-year-old Belgian woman who died from COVID-19 in March contracted both the UK and South African strain simultaneously, researchers said at a press conference on Sunday. Her case, which was discussed at this year's European Congress on Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) as part of Belgian research, is believed to be the first of its kind.
ScienceWebMD

What You Need to Know About the Delta Variant

July 12, 2021 -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues across the world, public health officials are watching certain coronavirus mutations and variants that may be more contagious or deadly than the original strain. Viruses constantly change to adapt and survive, and variants emerge when a strain has one or more mutations that differ from others.
Public HealthCNN

July 12 coronavirus news

European leaders are renewing calls for citizens to get vaccinated and reimposing coronavirus restrictions as the more transmissible Delta variant takes hold in Europe. “The currently observed and predicted continuing deterioration of the epidemiological situation in many countries is expected, given the rapid increase in the Delta variant,” the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) explained in its latest Covid-19 overview published on Friday.
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

Fast-spreading Delta variant has hospitals bracing for another COVID wave

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Younger. Unvaccinated. Sicker. That’s the new face of the COVID-19 patients coming to hospital doors. “Virtually all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the United States are now occurring among unvaccinated individuals,” said Jeff Zients, White...
POTUSNewsweek

The COVID Air Travel Bans Have Outlived Their Moment | Opinion

Because of COVID-19, visitors still cannot fly directly to the United States from China, Europe, Brazil, South Africa or India (or Iran, but there are other reasons for that). Although colloquially called "travel bans," these policies are not actually bans, and never were. I would know—I helped create them while...

Comments / 0

Community Policy