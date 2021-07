As you may have heard by now, Whiskey City will not be performing at 'Sounds of Summer' in Great Barrington this year. I know, it's sad and we find it unfortunate as well. We spoke with Beth Maturevich from the band and after dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for the past year, the band realized more than ever that they need to take care of themselves, actually take vacations, and spend quality time with their families. It was difficult to get all of the members' schedules to align for a Tuesday night concert. However, it does make room for new bands to play our summer concert series which is indeed the case. You can view the 'Sounds of Summer' 2021 concert schedule by going here.