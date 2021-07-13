Cancel
Burton ISD mostly above state average with STAAR, EOC scores

By Alison Bryce alison@brenhambanner.com
Brenham Banner-Press
 11 days ago

Students in Burton ISD ranked above the state average in STAAR and End of Course (EOC) results. “Burton ISD is very pleased with the progress our students have made thanks to the hard work of a very dedicated team of educators and the support of our parents, board of trustees and the community. We look forward to even more positive successes as we begin the 2021/22 school year,” Superintendent Edna Kennedy said.

