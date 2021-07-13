Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Mike Sielski: Team USA's lousy performance ahead of the Olympics is disappointing but not surprising

arcamax.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — So the United States Olympic men’s basketball team has lost its first two exhibition games, to Nigeria and Australia, ahead of the Summer Games in Tokyo later this month. And if you’re worried that having Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton join the team once the NBA Finals are finished won’t be enough to restore the U.S.’s status as the gold-medal favorite, you should be. Even if the team, over its remaining three exhibitions and with those eventual additions, manages to right itself and win the Olympic tournament, the journey won’t be easy. There are a few reasons.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Fran Fraschilla
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Jerry Colangelo
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Devin Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Usa Basketball#Team Usa#Usa Basketball#Nba#Sixers#Mvp#The Nba Finals#Spurs#Villanova#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#The Dream Team#Dream Teamers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
Place
Tokyo, JP
Sports
Villanova University
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
College Basketball
Country
Greece
Related
NBAthespun.com

Report: Why Team USA Players Are Unhappy With Gregg Popovich

Team USA’s loss to France in their first game of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo has sent shockwaves through the sports world. But it appears to have also exposed some growing frustrations between the players and head coach Gregg Popovich. According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the players are...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gregg Popovich Uses 1 Word To Describe Olympics Loss

It’s been a pretty rough go so far for Gregg Popovich as the United States men’s basketball head coach for the Summer Olympics. Team USA suffered multiple losses in the exhibition schedule and followed that up with an opening game loss in the Summer Olympics on Sunday. France upset Team...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

WATCH: Team USA coach Gregg Popovich’s heartwarming gesture for Devin Booker, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday

Devin Booker, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday have finally arrived in Tokyo as part of Team USA’s contingent for the Olympics basketball tournament. The trio had to spend 12 hours on a plane to get to Japan and it was clear that the long-haul flight had taken its toll on them. This is exactly why […] The post WATCH: Team USA coach Gregg Popovich’s heartwarming gesture for Devin Booker, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Finger: With little time for lessons, Popovich, Team USA ready to go

SAITAMA, Japan — On their way to march in the opening ceremony at Tokyo’s National Stadium on Friday, the NBA players on Team USA made one of the only pit stops not explicitly prohibited by Olympics organizers or by the Japanese government. They dropped by the Olympic Village — the land of cafeteria food, shared rooms and cardboard beds — where they got a glimpse of a Summer Games experience they were mostly fine limiting to a single afternoon.
SportsHouston Chronicle

Finger: Shock or not, Team USA in Tokyo trouble

SAITAMA, Japan — The country that invented basketball awoke Sunday morning to what at least a few of its residents might have deemed distressing news: A team comprised of some of the best players and biggest stars in the United States could summon neither the strength nor the skill nor the composure to beat France.
NBANew York Post

Gregg Popovich’s likely one Olympics shot comes with so much to lose

Once upon a time, Gregg Popovich was angry that he lost the head coaching job for the 2008 Beijing Olympics to Mike Krzyzewski, and angrier over the way Team USA’s overlord, Jerry Colangelo, portrayed his failed candidacy in the media. “I said I just didn’t feel it from Pop, and...
BasketballSkySports

Tokyo Olympics: For Gregg Popovich and Team USA it's gold or nothing

He was an assistant coach for the men’s team that won bronze, and his first foray at the Olympics as head coach might be heading towards a similar outcome. In 2004, his superstar power forward Tim Duncan for the San Antonio Spurs was a leader on the USA roster. Duncan was also one of the few top Americans to have not dropped out of representing the country after the FIBA Americas Cup, where the team had romped to an undefeated championship a year earlier.
Basketballamericanpeoplenews.com

U.S. men’s basketball team gets back on track with win over Argentina but coach Gregg Popovich needs a history lesson

“When you make statements about, in the past, just blowing out these other teams — number one, you give no respect to the other teams,” Popovich added. “I talked to you the last time about the same thing, we’ve had very close games against four of five countries in all these tournaments. So, the good teams do not get blown out. There are certain games that might happen in one of these tournaments like the World Championships or the Olympics where somebody gets blown out but in general, nobody is blowing anybody out for the good teams. So when you make a statement like that, you assume that’s what’s going on. And that’s incorrect.”
NBANewsweek

Gregg Popovich Gets Heated With Reporter After Team USA Loss to Australia

Team U.S.A. head coach Gregg Popovich got into a heated exchange with a reporter following his team's 91-83 loss against Australia in an exhibition game. Monday's night loss in Las Vegas came just two days after the three-time defending Olympic champions lost to Nigeria in the first of five games in preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gregg Popovich’s Quote About Bradley Beal Is Going Viral

Gregg Popovich has been tasked with trying to lead Team USA men’s basketball to gold this summer. Such a quest should be made easier, thanks to the expected contributions from Wizards star Bradley Beal. Popovich hasn’t been around Beal too often throughout his coaching career. After all, Popovich coaches in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy