Sen. Menendez: ‘We have to challenge the regime’ in Cuba

By July 13, 2021
MSNBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrea Mitchell is joined by Senator Bob Menendez (D- NJ), the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the highest ranking Latino and Cuban American in Congress, to weigh in on the widespread protests against the Cuban regime surging across the island. Sen. Menendez “applauds” the White House for their statements of solidarity with the Cuban people and urges people to “internationalize” the Cuban people's fight for human rights by speaking out against the regime. July 13, 2021.

Related
Congress & Courtssenate.gov

Joint Statement from SFRC Chairman Menendez, European Foreign Affairs Chairs Condemning Cuban Regime’s Violent Repression of Peaceful Protests

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today was joined by his counterparts in the United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in issuing the following joint statement to condemn the Cuban regime’s violent crackdown on the island’s pro-democracy movement after thousands of Cubans took to the streets to call for an end to dictatorship in their country:
Fox News

AOC silent as DSA appears to back Cuba's communist regime over protesters

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and three other House Democrats affiliated with the far-left Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have so far remained silent while the DSA appears to back Cuba's communist regime against protesters demanding freedom. Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Missouri Rep....
Cuba will face 'horrific bloodbath' if Biden doesn't act: Sen. Rubio

Sen. Marco Rubio warned Wednesday that Cuba could face a “horrific bloodbath” if President Biden doesn’t respond to widespread protests on the Communist island — as Cuban officials confirm at least one person was killed so far in the unrest. Rubio, a Florida Republican of Cuban descent, also slammed Twitter...
How Cuba Protests Reveal Biden's Political Challenges In South Florida

President Biden says the United States stands with the thousands of Cubans who have taken to the streets in the largest demonstrations against the communist government in decades. The protests have also revealed political challenges that President Biden faces with Cuban Americans in Florida, and that's a crucial voting bloc in the nation's largest swing state. They are demanding much more than words of support. Here with more, NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.
Fox News

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis wants President Biden to say we stand with the Cuban people

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis joined "Your World with Neil Cavuto" to discuss the protests in Cuba. REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS: In the report, it said that the government has taken control. We actually don’t know whether that is true because they’ve shut off the internet access that the Cubans had, the little internet access that they did have to get the message and these videos out. So we don’t know what is going on, on the Island, but it is being reported that the people are being beaten, that some protesters had disappeared and there’s been a crackdown by this communist regime that historically has beaten, jailed and killed dissidents—people that have spoken out against the government. What I would like to see President Biden do is be very strong and say unequivocally that we stand with the Cuban people against a communist dictatorship and that we want to see freedom. We want to see a move toward free and fair elections, allowing the Cuban people to determine their future. Certainly, for the short term, we also want the Internet access to be put on. Allow the people to protest without being attacked and abused by government officials and allowing them to speak their hearts and minds at this moment. It’s such a pivotal moment and, in addition to that, the situation in Cuba is so dire. They don’t have food. They don’t have access to Aspirin, to soap—basic things! That is why they are uprising right now. They’ve had enough. They’re tired of living in squalor and seeing the communist regime take everything that comes into this island and live as kings while the people live in squalor.
Voice of America report favored Castro regime in Cuba protests

When I was in charge of Voice of America broadcasts to Poland in the 1980s, while the independent Solidarity trade union led by Lech Walesa launched its struggle for freedom and democracy, the news the Polish Service received from the central English VOA newsroom was not always well presented, but it was not slanted and biased in favor of the communist dictatorship. The same cannot be said for the VOA report on the Cuban protests, which shows that it was updated at 4:20 a.m., July 12, 2021, but was still misleading and lacking balance.
Bernie Sanders blames US sanctions for Cuban protests while AOC silent

Outspoken socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remained silent as of early Tuesday about violent protests erupting in Cuba, while Sen. Bernie Sanders finally spoke out — to blame US sanctions rather than decades of Communist dictatorship. “All people have the right to protest and to live in a democratic society,” Sanders...
The Hill

Ronny Jackson, former White House doctor, predicts Biden will resign

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), the controversial former White House physician, said on Thursday that he believed President Biden would resign because of his limited cognitive abilities. During an episode of Fox’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity criticized responses Biden gave during a CNN town hall the day before, calling some “completely...

