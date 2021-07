Executives join ClearDATA to further accelerate company growth amid healthcare’s rapid digital transformation. ClearDATA, the leader in healthcare public cloud privacy and security, announced the appointment of Doug McMaster as Senior Vice President of Healthcare Managed Cloud, Security and Services and Clarissa O’Connell as Vice President of People Operations. These senior leadership positions come at a pivotal time in the market and for ClearDATA, both of which are experiencing significant growth phases. Emerging from an impressive 42.2% five-year CAGR, ClearDATA is recruiting for dozens of roles at all levels of seniority, as the company invests in deepening healthcare cloud security solutions.