The new normal is here for the foreseeable future, and it has changed life in more than one way. Home is the new workplace for most Americans as countless businesses have decided to operate remotely. When it comes to sports, you cannot expect to watch matches at crowded venues anytime soon. For the enthusiasts who want to play rather than watch, choices in sports are limited for now. Golf is an ideal option if you wish to explore a relatively safe sport in the post-pandemic world. Let us explain why it makes the best choice for sports lovers in the new normal.