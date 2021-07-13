Pete Alonso Wins 2021 Home-Run Derby

There’s a back-to-back champion of the home-run derby. Pete Alonso of the New York Mets won the 2021 Home Run Derby last night at Coors Field in Colorado by defeating Trey Mancini in the final round. Alonso also won the derby in 2019. During the event, 8 MLB players hit as many home runs as possible in three-minute time limits in the first two rounds and two minute time limits in the finals. Each player had one time out per round and the opportunity to add 30 seconds to their time limit if they hit a home run of more than 475 feet. Alonso scored 35 home runs in the opening round of the derby then took on Baltimore’s Trey Mancini in the finals with 23 home runs compared to Mancini’s 22. The derby was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.