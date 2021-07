Myrtle Beach has been voted the fastest-growing place in the United States. The U.S. News and World Report determined the list by the net migration of each metro area. According to the list, Myrtle Beach also ranks number 35 for best places to live, number 11 for the best places to retire and number 2 for the best places to live in South Carolina. Spartanburg and Charleston also made the top 20 list.