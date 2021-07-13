Cancel
Lightning's Victor Hedman played through torn meniscus more than three months

arcamax.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. — Several Lightning players persevered through injuries during the team’s Stanley Cup championship run, general manager Julien BriseBois said Tuesday during his end-of-season media wrap-up. Defenseman Victor Hedman played through a torn left meniscus for more than three months, an injury that dated to a March 30 game against Columbus. Hedman will have meniscectomy surgery Tuesday with a three- to four-week recovery timetable, BriseBois said.

www.arcamax.com

