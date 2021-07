One of the highest risers in the class of 2022, Dereck Lively drew a huge crowd as he recently narrowed down his college list to seven. Along with the massive crowd, Kentucky head coach John Calipari, and Penn State’s head coach Micah Shrewsberry were sitting courtside to see their priority target along with Michigan's assistant coach Phil Martelli. Lively will also be considering Florida State, Duke, UNC, and USC and has already taken visits to Penn State, Kentucky, Duke, and UNC. As of now Lively looks to potentially narrow his list to five towards the beginning of the school year or the fall and try to make a winter decision.