Ridgefield Police Ask for Public's Help

On 7/12/21 between the hours 11:50am to 12:05pm an elderly female suffered serious physical injuries on High Ridge Road between Catoonah Street and Griffth Lane. The female was found lying in a driveway with multiple injuries. This department is attempting to identify the cause of these injuries. We are requesting anyone with information or who was traveling on High Ridge Road between the hours listed above to contact Capt. Bryan Terzian at 203-431-2799.