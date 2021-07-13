West Coast University’s campus in Richardson set to open in August
West Coast University, a California-based vocational college, plans to open its Richardson campus on Aug. 23. Through the project, West Coast University plans to move its campus of about 60,000 square feet near Dallas’ Love Field airport to a three-story site at 2323 N. Central Expressway in Richardson. The long-vacant Richardson office building had been owned by real estate developer KDC since 2011.www.dallasnews.com
