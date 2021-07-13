Eastern Sierra Foundation offers new transfer scholarship up to $10,000

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Trucking Association Scholarship Program and Trust Fund will be awarding scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year. The WTA Board of Directors established the WTA Scholarship Program and Trust Fund in 1976. Scholarships are given to graduates of Wyoming High Schools who enroll in a Wyoming college, university or trade school and who are pursuing courses of study, which could lead to a career in the transportation industry. These fields include, but are not limited to truck driving training, diesel mechanics, accounting, office procedures and management, sales management, business management, computer skills, safety or fields related to the multitude of career opportunities available in the trucking industry.

