Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

British Open: Utah’s Tony Finau hoping to rebound after missing the cut last month at Torrey Pines

By Staff, wire reports
Salt Lake Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne poor performance in the U.S. Open changed the conversation about Tony Finau. No longer viewed as the golfer who almost always finishes in the top 10 in major tournaments, he’s just trying to save a once-promising season that’s getting away from him. It’s also true that Finau, a West...

www.sltrib.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
City
Lehi, UT
City
St. George, UT
State
Connecticut State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Ben Hogan
Person
Lee Trevino
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#U S Open#West High School#Ryder Cup#The Pga Tour#The Salt Lake Tribune#Spaniard#European#Englishman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfkslsports.com

Tony Finau Double Bogeys Final Hole, Enters Clubhouse Shooting Even Par At The Open

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah’s Tony Finau has concluded his opening round at the 149th Open Championship at even-par, 70, and six shots behind the leader Louis Oosthuizen. Finau, 31, played better and deserved more than an even-par opening round. However, disaster struck on the 18th green when he three-putted for a double bogey after leaving himself a long 20-foot par putt.
Golfchatsports.com

At the British Open, Tony Finau Shuts Out a Sense of Frustration

Tony Finau shot a four-under-par 66 on Friday at the British Open and found himself in familiar territory. He was once again a contender for a major golf championship and knew that people would be wondering if it would end with another near-miss result. The sport’s biggest prizes are the...
Golfkslsports.com

Tony Finau Climbs Leaderboard During Second Round At The Open

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Tony Finau has dazzled the local fans in attendance at Royal St. George’s Golf Club after shooting a four-under-par second round to position himself comfortably in the top 10 entering the weekend. Finau’s round included six birdies, four of which came on the front nine...
Golfnewscenter1.tv

The Latest: Morikawa, Finau making inroads at British Open

SANDWICH, England (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):. Collin Morikawa is enjoying his first links test. The 2020 PGA champion birdied the first and fifth holes in his second round at the British Open and is tied for second on 5 under par. That’s one shot behind Louis Oosthuizen.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

A bad ending spoils the start of the British Open for Utahn Tony Finau

Sandwich, England • The majors finally had a degree of normalcy Thursday at Royal St. George’s. Louis Oosthuizen and Jordan Spieth leading the way at the British Open felt pretty familiar, too. Cheered on by the biggest golf crowd since the coronavirus outbreak, Oosthuizen saved par from a fairway bunker...
Golfkslsports.com

Tony Finau Stumbles During Third Round At The Open

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Tony Finau has made tough work of the third round at The Open Championship after posting a two-over-par third-round score of 72 and extends the gap between himself and the leaders with just one round remaining. Finau, 31, entered Saturday at four-under-par and seven shots...
Golfkslsports.com

Tony Finau Concludes The Open At Five-Under-Par

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Tony Finau has concluded The Open Championship at five-under-par and is good enough for a T16 with the leaders still to play in round four. Finau, 31, struggled in the third round and shot a two-over-par to essentially eliminate himself from the competition ahead of Sunday. On Friday evening, Finau was positioned nicely at four-under-par and in contention. However, the third round on Saturday ruined all of his previous good work.
GolfSalt Lake Tribune

Collin Morikawa wins British Open; Utahn Tony Finau ties for 15th place

Sandwich, England • Collin Morikawa received the claret jug, thrust it into the air and gave it a kiss, a two-time major champion at age 24. This time, there were people to cheer him. The American closed with a bogey-free, 4-under 66 and won the British Open in his debut...
GolfGolfWRX

Tony Finau’s new Ping putter at the Open

Tony Finau had a new Ping flat-stick in the bag last week as he recorded his fourth top-25 Open Championship finish in his fifth start. The Utah native had most recently been gaming a Piretti Elite Custom putter but played a new Ping blade over the four days at Royal St. Georges.
Blaine, MNGolf Digest

How Tony Finau Gauges Risk On The Course

A self-proclaimed numbers guy, Tony Finau perpetually references his yardage book to assess risk-reward situations. “The par-5 18th at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn. is a great example, because this Aon Risk Reward Challenge hole puts so much emphasis on the tee shot,” says the PGA Tour pro and Aon ambassador. “I love going for par-fives in two. It’s one of my favorite things to do in golf and can give me a big advantage.” It boils down to better decision making for Finau, who uses the book to analyze the data and make the best-possible choice. Knowing he carries the ball 310 yards on the fly, Finau sees that he’ll hit water 275 yards down the right side of this particular hole. Likewise, he’ll find trouble at 300 yards veering too far left. Finau also considers No. 18’s history for optimal information -- seeing that since 2019, Tour pros hitting the fairway are six times more likely to go for the green in two. And those who lay up score an average 4.91 on the hole. Finau adds that he’s become more reliant on such data, using it as an edge over competitors. He ultimately opts to aim down the middle, into the narrow neck of the fairway. “If I take that on as a risk, then I have a shorter club into the green,” he says. “I could hit a 3-wood into the wider part, but that's going to give me a longer shot in.” Now that’s a well-informed decision.
Salt Lake City, UTkslsports.com

Tony Finau Announced As Featured Group Member Ahead Of 3M Open

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Tony Finau will be a member of a featured group this week at the 3M Open, the PGA Tour announced. Finau returns Stateside following a T15 finish at The Open last week. It was another positive showing from Finau at a major tournament, however, the T15 solidified another season on the PGA Tour in which Finau will not win a major as The Open was the final major of the 2020-21 PGA Tour calendar.
Salt Lake City, UTkslsports.com

Tony Finau The Open Championship Tee Times Announced

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Tony Finau has been informed of his opening two-round tee times ahead of the 149th Open Championship. Finau, 31, will tee off at 5:53 a.m. and 12:52 a.m. on Thursday and Friday respectively. He will play alongside world number 113 Adam Hadwin and world number 25 Billy Horschel throughout the first two rounds at Royal St. Georges Golf Club.
Golfkslsports.com

Tony Finau Enters Clubhouse At 3M Open Over Par After Opening Round

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Tony Finau has concluded his first round at the 3M Open at one-over-par, eight shots off the first-round leader Rickie Fowler. Finau began his round on the 10th tee and made five consecutive pars before making back-to-back birdies before ending his opening nine holes with a bogey. He made the turn at one under.

Comments / 0

Community Policy