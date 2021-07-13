Applications Being Accepted for Home Buyout Program

Horry County has started accepting applications for it’s home buyout program. To be eligible, homeowners must face repeated property loss as a result of flooding and their property must sit in a designated zone close to the Intracoastal Waterway in Socastee. Horry County councilman Cam Crawford said “We identified interest, we identified vulnerability, and then the county built that program around that.” Some residents say they will not participate as they believe the money is not enough to cover the price of their home. Plus, a lot of the residents are higher in age, with no plans to leave. The enrollment period ends August 25th.