More Americans are Saying “I Do.”
The wedding industry is making a major rebound as much of the u-s is bouncing back from covid. Business sales of both engagement rings and wedding bands are on the rise. In addition, nuptials that were postponed due to the pandemic are also taking place as family and friends are able to gather again in person. One reason for a rise in marriages…aside, of course, true love…is many Americans have been able to save money during the shutdown.www.wfxb.com
