More Americans are Saying “I Do.”

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wedding industry is making a major rebound as much of the u-s is bouncing back from covid. Business sales of both engagement rings and wedding bands are on the rise. In addition, nuptials that were postponed due to the pandemic are also taking place as family and friends are able to gather again in person. One reason for a rise in marriages…aside, of course, true love…is many Americans have been able to save money during the shutdown.

It's summer and, of course, the prime season for couples to tie the knot. For the moment, the more-than-one-year-long pandemic is finally winding down. With the ever-changing COVID-19 mandates and guidelines, brides and grooms are preparing their upcoming summer nuptials. They have important, pressing questions on their minds, including whether to mask or not mask.

