Plano police collecting items for crime victims impacted by domestic violence, child abuse, murder
The Plano police department is collecting items to help victims of crime. The collection is for the annual Evening of Empowerment hosted by the Collin County Crime Victims Council, according to the police department. The event honors crime victims and their families and provides them with common household and personal care items to help them with everyday living needs.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 0