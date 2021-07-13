Cancel
College Sports

James Franklin featured on Dodd Trophy Watch List

By Tyler Donohue
247Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the fifth straight year, Penn State head coach James Franklin has secured a spot on the preseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy. The award, presented by The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Peach Bowl, “celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd's coaching philosophy.”

