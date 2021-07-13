Cancel
College Sports

WT Briefs: Pair of Buffs football players grab honors

Amarillo Globe-Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Texas A&M’s Brandon Blair has been named a CoSDIA First Team Academic All-American. Blair becomes the 10th different student-athlete in WT football history to be named an Academic All-American, joining Kevin Dennis (1980), Charly Martin (2008), Keith Null (2008), John McSheffery (2012, 2013), Aaron Mullane (2012), Nathan Slaughter (2012, 2013), Dustin Vaughan (2012, 2013), Dillon Vaughan (2016, 2017) and John Cummings (2018).

