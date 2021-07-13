Special Weather Statement issued for Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, Hays, Kendall, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bastrop; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; Hays; Kendall; Lee; Llano; Travis; Williamson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN WILLIAMSON...NORTH CENTRAL CALDWELL...HAYS...TRAVIS...BLANCO...SOUTHEASTERN LLANO BASTROP...NORTHWESTERN LEE...NORTHEASTERN KENDALL...SOUTHWESTERN BURNET AND NORTH CENTRAL COMAL COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 311 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Elgin to near Barton Creek to near Rocky Creek. Movement was north at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Kyle, Taylor, Buda, Elgin, Bastrop, Marble Falls, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Blanco, Round Mountain, Anderson Mill, Windemere, Tanglewood Forest, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport and Leander.