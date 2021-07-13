Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bastrop County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, Hays, Kendall, Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bastrop; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; Hays; Kendall; Lee; Llano; Travis; Williamson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN WILLIAMSON...NORTH CENTRAL CALDWELL...HAYS...TRAVIS...BLANCO...SOUTHEASTERN LLANO BASTROP...NORTHWESTERN LEE...NORTHEASTERN KENDALL...SOUTHWESTERN BURNET AND NORTH CENTRAL COMAL COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 311 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Elgin to near Barton Creek to near Rocky Creek. Movement was north at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Kyle, Taylor, Buda, Elgin, Bastrop, Marble Falls, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Blanco, Round Mountain, Anderson Mill, Windemere, Tanglewood Forest, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport and Leander.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Travis County, TX
City
Bastrop, TX
City
Wimberley, TX
County
Williamson County, TX
County
Bastrop County, TX
County
Blanco County, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Caldwell, TX
County
Comal County, TX
County
Hays County, TX
City
Hays, TX
County
Llano County, TX
City
Buda, TX
City
Llano, TX
City
Blanco, TX
City
Dripping Springs, TX
City
Marble Falls, TX
County
Kendall County, TX
City
Elgin, TX
County
Lee County, TX
County
Caldwell County, TX
County
Burnet County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Burnet#Caldwell Comal#Wimberley Blanco#Tanglewood Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House on unvaccinated Americans: Our role is not to 'place blame'

The White House on Friday said it would not place blame on unvaccinated Americans as coronavirus cases rise around the country, but press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration empathizes with the frustration of leaders in states that have lagged behind in vaccination rate. Psaki was asked about comments from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy